Donald Joseph Gibson
Victoria, MN - Donald Joseph Gibson of Victoria, Minnesota, age 89, passed away peacefully Saturday morning September 28, 2019 at Auburn Manor in Chaska, Minnesota. Don was born on March 12th, 1930 in Boston, Massachusetts. He grew up in Boston, Sturtevant, Wisconsin, and LaSalle, Illinois.
Don attended Purdue University where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering. After graduation, Don served in the Counterintelligence Corps in the United States Army. Upon his honorable discharge, Don joined the Westinghouse Electric Corporation where he worked for the next 25+ years. He held multiple roles in Baltimore, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Iowa City, Iowa, rising to the level of Vice President and General Manager. In 1983 the Information Services Division of Westinghouse that Don led was purchased by Eden Prairie based National Computer Systems (now Pearson plc). He began a new chapter in his career moving to Minnesota with his family in 1985. He worked at NCS for more than a decade retiring as a Senior Vice President. Don also served multiple years on the External Advisory Boards at the Ohio State University's Department of Mechanical Engineering and the University of Iowa's Tippie College of Business.
In retirement Don and his wife Nancy spent many years splitting their time between their homes in Minnesota and Saint Petersburg Beach, Florida.
Don was a member of Saint Victoria's Catholic Parish in Victoria, Minnesota. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and friend. Don was an enthusiastic sportsman who enjoyed running, track and field, golf, and fishing. He loved attending Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers, and University of Iowa Football games. He particularly enjoyed attending his three sons' school activities and athletic events. Don was always there for his family and friends. He served as a positive example to all who knew him.
Don was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Manuel Gibson, and his mother, Mary Ellen Gibson née Taylor, as well as his brother, Robert Gibson, and sisters, Rita Iwaszek, and Barbara Gibson.
Don is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 65 years Nancy Newman Gibson and his children, Douglas (Wendy) Gibson of Los Altos, California, David Gibson of Victoria, Minnesota, Donald Gibson of Minneapolis, Minnesota, grandchildren Douglas Gibson Jr of Santa Barbara, California and Robert Gibson of Santa Monica, California. He is also survived by a sister, Joan Samlin of Orland Park, Illinois.
Don's final resting place will be in the Saint Victoria's Parish Cemetery in Victoria, Minnesota.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 26th at the St Victoria's Catholic Church in Victoria Minnesota. Visitation will commence at 10:00 AM. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to () or the ().
Published in the Press-Citizen from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019