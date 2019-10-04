|
Donald "Don" Muhs
Iowa City - Donald Muhs, age 79, of Iowa City passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the Bird House in rural Iowa City. Don was born the first son of Hugo and Lorena (Pauls) Muhs, on December 16, 1939 in rural Clinton County. He attended schools in Cedar County and graduated from Bennett High School in the class of 1957.
On July 21, 1967, he was united in marriage to Janet Wolfe in Lowden, IA. The couple along with their two children, moved to Iowa City in 1971, where Don's last employment was at Loparex, from which he retired in 2005.
Don is survived by his wife, Janet, of 52 years, his daughter Lora Sweeting of Wellman, IA and two sons, Brian and Carl of Iowa City. Don is also survived by two granddaughters, Meagan Sweeting (fiancé Dakota Croy) of Hills, and Morgan Sweeting (special friend Cody Joens) of Wellman, IA and grandson Ethan Sweeting of Wellman.
Don is also survived by six brothers, Wilbert (Millie), Marvin both of Lowden, Allen (Joan) of Grand Meadow, MN, Robert, William, and Jonathan (Rev. Barbara) all of Lowden. He is also survived by several nieces, nephew, and cousins.
Don was preceded in death by his parents Hugo and Lorena Muhs, and his in-laws Russell and Blanche Wolfe.
In accordance with Don's wishes, there will be no service or memorial.
In lieu of flowers and food, please consider a memorial gift to The Bird House, PO Box 3338, Iowa City, IA 52240.
Our family would like to thank Carol Tippe, The Bird House, and Iowa City Hospice for their excellent care.
To share a thought, memory or condolence with Donald's family, please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Oct. 4, 2019