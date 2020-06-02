Thank you for your service to our country REST IN PEACE
Donald P. Ward
Blairstown - Donald P. Ward, 93, passed away peacefully Monday, June 1, 2020, from natural causes, at Heritage Specialty Care in Cedar Rapids.
A private Funeral Liturgy will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Watkins with burial at St. Patrick and St. Paul Cemetery in Watkins.
Donald was born January 8, 1927 in Clarence, Iowa, the son of David and Gladys Ward Fisher. He was a 1945 graduate of Springville High School.
On November 7, 1950 he married Anna Mae Schmidt at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Watkins.
Don served his country during WW II in the United States Army from 1945-1946. His chosen career was farming and after retirement, he was a school bus driver as well as custodian for the Benton Community school district. In his spare time, Don enjoyed woodworking and playing cards. He was a member of St. John Catholic Church in Blairstown and the Blairstown American Legion.
Don is survived by his children, Donald J. (Wanda) Ward, Belle Plaine, James A. (Maggie) Ward, Iowa City, Richard L. Ward, Cedar Rapids, Marvin D. Ward, Cedar Rapids, Patricia Ward, Crosslake, MN and Laurie (Tom) Dimmer, Anamosa; sisters, Mary Jean Beck, Marion and Joan Sanders, Cedar Rapids; ten grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Anna Mae in 2015; daughter-in-law, Linda in 2016 and brothers-in-law Verlyn Beck and Harold Sanders.
A memorial fund has been established for the Queen of Saints Cluster.
Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Don and his family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Jun. 2 to Jun. 10, 2020.