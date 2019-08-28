|
|
Donald R. Steckly
Wellman - A Celebration of Life for Donald R. Steckly, 70, will be held Friday, August 30, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Grace Community Church in North Liberty with Pastor Brooks Simpson officiating. Private family burial will be held prior to the service at Memory Gardens in Iowa City. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019, from 4 - 8 PM at the Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. A general memorial fund has been established. Don Steckly died Sunday, August 25, 2019, at his home in rural Wellman.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Aug. 28, 2019