Donald S. Mohr
Iowa City - World War II pilot and prisoner of war.
Donald S. Mohr passed away on February 23rd at the age of 95. He was born on August 28, 1923 in Victor, Iowa to Ruby and George Mohr.
He joined the Army Air Corps in 1942, was stationed in England and flew missions over Germany in a B17 Flying Fortress. On the last mission, his plane was hit and suffered major damage. As captain he ordered a bail out. The entire crew survived and were sent to Stalag Luft I.
Upon being liberated, he returned to the States and married Anna Marie Devenport of Mount Sterling, Wisconsin in 1945.
He operated the Iowa City Flying Service until he joined United Airlines in 1953. He stayed with United until his retirement in 1985. His love of flying never abated and he often remarked, "I have the best job in the world."
He was a loving and very involved father and grandfather who introduced the children to the joys of fishing and tennis and evenings of pinochle and checkers.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Anna Marie, his brother, Herbert and sister, Joanne. He is survived by his brother, George.
He will be deeply missed by his daughter, Susan (Craig) Gammill, son, Steve (Laurel), four grandchildren- Christian (Courtney), Amanda, Alex (Trina) and Aisling and seven great grandchildren- Austin, Madeline, Tabitha, Leander, Xiamara, Harrison and Harper.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Mar. 6, 2019