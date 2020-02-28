|
|
Donald Van Nevel
Victor - Donald Julius Van Nevel, 90, of Victor, died on February 23, 2020, at Brooklyn Community Estate.
A funeral mass was held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 29th, at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Victor with Rev. Corey Close officiating. Music was provided by Marilyn Kriegel, organist, Angie Radcliffe,
vocalist, and members of the St. Bridget choir. Pallbearers were Matthew, Chad and Brett Weisskopf, Dustan Van Nevel, Nolan Van Nevel, Kyle Bazyn, and Nick Wille. Honorary bearers were Elizabeth Van Nevel, Julia and Renee Van Nevel, Jamie Wille, Grace Opperman, and Tara Newsome. Burial with military honors was held in Calvary Cemetery in Victor.
Memorial contributions may be designated to St. Bridget Catholic Church, Calvary Cemetery in Victor, or Victor Quick Responders.
Don was born on January 12, 1930, in Victor, the son of Jules and Louise Kerrse Van Nevel. He was raised in Victor and was a 1947 graduate of St. John's Catholic School where he served as president of his junior class and was a 4-year letterman on the basketball team. He was a veteran of the United States Navy during the Korean War.
On May 21, 1955, he was united in marriage to Frances Jeanne Wentland, at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Victor, a union of 58 years! Don and Jeanne continued to live in Victor and were devoted parents in raising their five children.
Don owned and operated Don's Tavern in Victor for many years and in 1969, he partnered with Paul Kuesel and together they operated D & P Tavern and D & P Farms. He retired in 1994.
He was a member of St. Bridget Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, and the Victor American Legion. He was a past member of the Victor Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, including fishing trips to Canada, playing Rolle Bolle, and sharing coffee with friends at the Victor Market. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing in several golf leagues at the Brooklyn-Victor Country Club. He really enjoyed attending his grandchildren's school activities and was a fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Don is survived by his children, Peggy (Dan) Weisskopf of Victor, Steven (Vicki) Van Nevel of Brooklyn, Patricia (Damon) Carter of North Port, Florida, Pamela (John Christensen) Van Nevel of Marengo, and Scott (Lanette) Van Nevel of Terrebonne, Oregon; his grandchildren, Matthew (Stacia) Weisskopf, Brett (Danielle) Weisskopf, Chad (Vanessa) Weisskopf, Elizabeth Van Nevel, Dustan (Cecelie) Van Nevel, Grace (Colton) Opperman, Tara (Brent) Newsome, Jamie (Nick) Wille, Kyle (Megan) Bazyn, Nolan Van Nevel, Julia Van Nevel, and Renee Van Nevel; and his great-grandchildren, Drew, Derek, Dylan, Devon, Cale, Belle, Drexton, Drake, Laynie, Katie, Shyla, Roscoe, Alayna, Elouise, Clara, Raelyn, Ayden, Hunter, Alivia, Tristan, Sienna, Sophia, Sydney, Sadie, Sicilia and Saylor. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne in 2013; his parents; a grandson, Jason Weisskopf in 1999; one brother, Andy Van Nevel; and two sisters, Clara Smith and Margaret Van Nevel, in infancy.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Feb. 28 to Mar. 4, 2020