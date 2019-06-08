|
|
Donald W. Nelson
North Liberty - Donald W. Nelson, age 91 of rural North Liberty died Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City under the compassionate care of Hospice.
Services celebrating Don's life will be held at 11am Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the Green Castle Airport rural North Liberty, where there will be a time for family and friends to share their stories and memories, a potluck lunch and a scheduled fly-over by Don's pilot friends at 1pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in his memory to the Green Castle Aero Club Foundation to support new pilots at Green Castle. For a more complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation service is caring for Don's family and his services.
Published in the Press-Citizen on June 8, 2019