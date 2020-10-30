1/1
Donna M. Sullivan
Donna M. Sullivan

Iowa City - Donna M. Sullivan, 93, of Iowa City, died October 28, 2020. A mass will be celebrated at St. Mary's Catholic Church at a later date.

Donna was born January 10, 1927 in Davis, SD, the daughter of Carl and Marie (Conroy)

Davis. She attended elementary school in Hurley, SD and high school in Madison, SD, attending

General Beadle College (now Dakota State University) in Madison and the College of Commerce in Minneapolis. She was employed at McKennan Hospital and the Veterans Administration Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD until she was married in October 1950 to Mark D. Sullivan in Madison. She raised 6 children. After 26 years of employment at the Madison Community Hospital, Donna retired in 1992 and moved to Iowa City where she has been a member of St. Mary's Church, St. Bridgets Bridge Club, Beta Sigma Phi, Women's University Club, and other social bridge groups. Donna Sullivan was the best grandma, best mom, best spouse, best sister, and best friend to all who knew her. We often heard, "Your mother is a saint!"

Donna is survived by four children: Shannon (Greg) Channon, Iowa City; Rory Sullivan, Chicago, Illinois; Erin (Steve) Wagner, Iowa City; Mark J.(Kelly Jo) Sullivan, Madison, SD.; by 10 grandchildren and 2 step-grandchildren: Scott, Christopher, Markie, and Maura Channon; Michaela and Anya Sullivan-Ogilvie, Matthew and Mitchell Wagner; Breinn, Caitlinn, Michael and Mason Sullivan; and by 5 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her eldest son Michael, killed at 17 in 1969; her son Kelly (deceased 2019); her parents; and her sisters, Theresa Kalkman and Mary Wimber.

In lieu of flowers, Donna requested memorial donations be made to the Domestic Violence Intervention Program, DVIP, 1105 South Gilbert Court, Suite 300, Iowa City, IA 52240 (or DVIPIOWA.org).

A memorial service will be planned for a future date. To share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com. Gay and Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service caring for her family and arrangements.






Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
