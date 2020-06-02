Donna M. Wendler
Iowa City - Donna M. Wendler, 83 longtime resident of Iowa City died Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City.
Donna M. Evans was born December 29, 1936, in Winterset, Iowa the daughter of Lee and Gladys (Oglesbee) Evans. She graduated from Macksburg High School the class of 1955. She married Al Wendler on March 19, 1960 here in Iowa City, They just celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary. The couple have made their home here in Iowa City for 60 + years raising their family. Besides working as a dental assistant, Donna and Al were the owners of the Karmelkorn stores in the Sycamore and Old Capital Malls here in Iowa City She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Methodist Women, American Legion Auxiliary Post 721, Daughters of the American Revolution-Pilgrim Chapter, and the Senior Center Quilters.
Her family includes her husband, Al; their two sons, Ron Wendler and Michael Wendler; grandchildren, Katie Wendler Long, Nick Wendler, Dakota Kessler Wendler, Chayton Wendler, Payton Wendler and Landon Wendler; 3 sisters, Mae Swagel (Deceased), Rosalie Mower , and Valda Evans(Deceased).
Private family services with inurnment at Memory Gardens Cemetery will be handled through Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Iowa City - Donna M. Wendler, 83 longtime resident of Iowa City died Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City.
Donna M. Evans was born December 29, 1936, in Winterset, Iowa the daughter of Lee and Gladys (Oglesbee) Evans. She graduated from Macksburg High School the class of 1955. She married Al Wendler on March 19, 1960 here in Iowa City, They just celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary. The couple have made their home here in Iowa City for 60 + years raising their family. Besides working as a dental assistant, Donna and Al were the owners of the Karmelkorn stores in the Sycamore and Old Capital Malls here in Iowa City She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Methodist Women, American Legion Auxiliary Post 721, Daughters of the American Revolution-Pilgrim Chapter, and the Senior Center Quilters.
Her family includes her husband, Al; their two sons, Ron Wendler and Michael Wendler; grandchildren, Katie Wendler Long, Nick Wendler, Dakota Kessler Wendler, Chayton Wendler, Payton Wendler and Landon Wendler; 3 sisters, Mae Swagel (Deceased), Rosalie Mower , and Valda Evans(Deceased).
Private family services with inurnment at Memory Gardens Cemetery will be handled through Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.