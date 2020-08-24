Doreen Jane McNeal
Cedar Rapids - Doreen Jane McNeal, age 70, passed away at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House on Sunday August 9, 2020. After a long battle with cancer she is finally at peace. Born in Waterloo Iowa on June 28, 1950 to Duane and Betty (Podhajsky) McNeal. Doreen graduated from North Tama High School in 1968 and continued her education at the University of Iowa, from which she graduated in 1972. Doreen spent many years as a dental hygienist with the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and the College of Dentistry. She served on the State Board of Dentistry and was an examiner for many surrounding states. After retiring from Dental Hygiene, Doreen found a new career as a massage therapist. She practiced massage until her Cancer would no longer allow her to continue.
She married John F Loughran in 1973. They were blessed with two daughters Krissa and Andrea as well as an infant son who died shortly after birth.
Survivors include: Krissa and John Sindt, and their two children Kobe and Marina. Andrea and David Crowe and their two children Nora and Kiera. John and Valerie Loughran, Betty and Duane McNeal, Dr Kim McNeal and wife Malissa, Heather(McNeal) and Nile Fay. Including many nieces and nephews.
Special Thank You to: John and Valerie Loughran for being a special part of the family. The care team from Mercy's Hall-Perrine Cancer Center, Dr Wilbur and Dr Merfeld for their wonderful personalized care. The care team from Hospice of Mercy, as well, for their compassionate and supportive care.
Following Doreen's wishes, no public services will be held. A private family celebration will be held this fall. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids are in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Hospice of Mercy.
Favorite memories to be read at family celebration can be shared by sending cards to: Krissa Sindt, 3600 High Ridge Dr SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com