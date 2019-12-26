|
Doris Johnston Leslie
Iowa City - Doris Johnston Leslie of Iowa City passed away peacefully on
December 22, 2019 at The Bird House-Hospice Home, Iowa City.
Doris was born on October 26, 1924 in Cannon Falls, Minnesota to Effie Henrietta and Carl K. Johnston. Doris graduated from St.Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota with a Bachelor of Music degree and was a classically trained pianist and organist. After graduation, Doris was an accompanist at The Chicago Conservatory of Music while also taking graduate classes for pipe organ at the American Conservatory of Music.
While in Chicago, Doris met and later married Howard O. Leslie. Howard loved to sit next to Doris on her piano bench while she played. Doris and Howard moved to Iowa City and lived in student housing which was then known as Stadium Park while Howard earned his Engineering degree. After the birth of their three children were born, Doris taught many piano students. Doris loved teaching and was a member of the Iowa City Piano Teaching Federation. She enjoyed preparing her students of all ages for competitions. Doris was also an organist for Lutheran Churches while living in Iowa and Illinois. In past years she was a member of, and played piano for Saturday evening summer services at Zion Lutheran Church, Iowa City.
Doris is survived by her children, Daniel Leslie of San Diego, California, Gwen Leslie of North Liberty, Iowa, grandchildren, Makenzie Greve and husband, Shawn Greve, of Zionsville, Indiana, Prof. Grace Leslie of Atlanta, Georgia, Dr. Eric Leslie and wife Amy Wang of San Diego, and great-grandchildren, Nathan, Anna, Ryne, and Vanessa Greve, six nieces and a nephew in Minnesota. Doris is preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Sharon Leslie Burr, sister Romayne Gergen, and two nieces.
Doris chose to deed her body to the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine for medical research and science. A celebration of Doris' life will take place at a later date at Emerson Point, Iowa City. Donations may be made to The Bird House-Hospice Home of Johnson County, Iowa.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019