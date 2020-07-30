1/1
Doris Schuessler
{ "" }
Doris Schuessler

Lone Tree - Doris P. Schuessler, 100, of Lone Tree, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Pioneer Park in Lone Tree. Funeral services will be held at a later date at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Lone Tree. Burial will be in the Lone Tree Cemetery. A memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in memory of Doris. Online condolences for the Schuessler family may be sent to www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Doris Pauline Wyjack was born on February 6, 1920, in Iowa City, Iowa the daughter of Peter John and Martha (Krueger) Wyjack. Doris was a graduate of City High. On December 27, 1941, Doris was united in marriage to Harold Schuessler in Iowa City. Doris was a member of the United Presbyterian Church, Lincoln Rural Women's Club, Federated Women's Club, T.T.T. and several Bridge Clubs in the Lone Tree area.

Doris will be dearly missed by her children, Dennis (Donna) Schuessler of Lone Tree, Dean (Sheryl) Schuessler of Channahon, Illinois, Rita (Tim) Hayes of St. Charles, Missouri and Norene (Mike) Nelson of Cedar Rapids; twelve grandchildren Nelson and 27 great grandchildren.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one brother, Wayne Wyjack; three sisters, Lorraine Bowen, Betty Grout and Joyce Tuttle and one great grandson.




Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
