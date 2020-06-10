Doris Verla (Weiss) Heitshusen
Doris Verla (Weiss) Heitshusen

LUZERNE - Doris Verla (Weiss) Heitshusen, age 97, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Keystone Nursing Care Center.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, June 11, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Luzerne, with Rev. Dean Duncan officiating. Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until service time. Interment will be held at the Luzerne Lutheran Cemetery.

Funeral ceremonies are currently permitted as a spiritual or religious gathering. However, vulnerable, or high-risk folks should use discretion in attendance. Social distancing should still be practiced as well.

Doris was born on February 27, 1923, in Dayton Township, Iowa County, the daughter of Walter and Marie (Neitzel) Weiss. Doris was united in marriage to Herbert Heitshusen on February 17, 1944 at St. John Lutheran Church in Victor.

Doris and Herbert farmed their entire working life in the Luzerne area, retiring in 1984. She was a longtime active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her children, Joleen (Terry) Allers of Fort Dodge, Sheryl (Dennis) Owen of Anamosa, Keith Heitshusen of Luzerne; four grandchildren, Jeffrey (Suzanne) Allers, Kristina (Jim) Luchsinger, Derek (Deanna) Owen, Trevor (Hanna) Owen; six great grandchildren, Abigail, Rachel, Ben, Sam, Dane, and Kael; her brother, Eldon Weiss of Keystone; and her sisters-in-law, Alice Heitshusen of Williamsburg, Ethel Newkirk of Williamsburg, and Lu (Jim) Stone.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Husband Herbert in 1989; her son in infancy; brother LeRoy Weiss; and sisters, Beata Sandersfeld, and Ramona Huedepohl.

Online condolences www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Jun. 10 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
JUN
11
Funeral service
02:00 PM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
