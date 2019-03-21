Services
Gould Funeral Home
107 N Farmer St
Brighton, IA 52540
(319) 694-2125
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Gould Funeral Home
107 N Farmer St
Brighton, IA 52540
Brighton - Dorothy Alice Stinocher, 102, of rural Brighton, died Tuesday March 19, 2019, at Parkview Home in Wayland. She was born September 28, 1926, in Johnson County, Iowa to Frank and Ella Mae (Rouner) Bulechek. Dorothy graduated from University High School in Iowa City in 1935. She married Henry Stinocher in the Little Brown Church in Nashua April 20, 1948. He died April 27, 1987. Dorothy was a farm wife in Jefferson County for over 70 years.

Her interests included cabinet making/woodworking, gardening and crafts. She spent considerable time solving crossword puzzles and she was a St. Louis Cardinals fan and rarely missed listening to a game on the radio. Dorothy also enjoyed activities with the Friends Club at Hills Bank and Trust.

Dorothy is survived by her three sons: Lysle of Crestview, FL, Dave and his wife Carolyn of Mankato, MN and Carl of Bozeman, MT, two grandsons: Brad of Waldorf, MN and Mark of Fairfield, IA. She was preceded in death by her husband, one brother, Joseph Bulechek, one sister, Helen Graham and daughter-in-law, Jane (Bean) Stinocher.

Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M. Saturday March 23, 2019, at Gould Funeral Home in Brighton with Rev. Rick Zickefoose officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Brighton. Visitation will begin at 10 A.M. immediately before the service. Memorials to Hospice Compassus may be left at the funeral home or mailed to the funeral home at PO Box 149, Brighton, IA-52540.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Mar. 21, 2019
