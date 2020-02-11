|
Dorothy Henderson
Iowa City - Dorothy Marie Henderson (nee Simon) died February 8, 2020 in Iowa City at the age of 84, surrounded by family.
She is survived by sons John (Abby) and Jay (Kristy), sisters Delsie (Paul) and Maxine, and brother-in-law Richard (Colleen). She was predeceased by her husband, Robert, sister Mary Catherine, sister-in-law Eleanor, and brothers-in-law Joseph and Don.
Her family will greet friends Friday, February 21st, from 9:00 to 10:00 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Iowa City, with a Memorial Mass beginning at 10:00 am. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Iowa City. Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City is handling arrangements.
Instead of flowers and plants, the family requests that memorials be directed to the or Iowa City Hospice.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020