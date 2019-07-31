|
Dorothy J. Edwards
Oskaloosa - Dorothy J. Edwards, 96, of Oskaloosa, died Monday, July 29, 2019, at the MHP Hospice Serenity House in Oskaloosa. She was born January 7, 1923, in Iowa City, the daughter of Thomas and Ethel Rogers Parker. She graduated from City High School in Iowa City with the class of 1941. Following high school graduation, she went to work at Swaner's Dairy Store in Iowa City. She worked there until her marriage to Dale K. "Spike" Edwards on May 8, 1948, in Eddyville, Iowa. Following their marriage, they made their home in Eddyville for a few years. In 1950, they moved to Oskaloosa and Dorothy stayed home to care for her family. On November 17, 1992, Dale died after 44 years of marriage.
Dorothy enjoyed crocheting, arts and crafts, playing Bingo and tending to her plants and flowers. She was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan and enjoyed watching any Hawkeye's sporting event.
Dorothy's family includes her three daughters, Judy (Ed) Pierson of Coralville, Dorothy (Mark) Mich of Oskaloosa, and Mary (Steve) Anderson of Blairstown, Iowa; four grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, six brothers, Leland, Melvin, Virgil, Donald, Maynard Parker and one in infancy Dale; two sisters, Lois Seering and Arlene Singleman; and a granddaughter, Angela Mich.
Visitation will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 from 1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel with the family present at the funeral chapel to greet friends and relatives. A graveside service will be held following visitation on Friday at 2:15 p.m. in the Forest Cemetery in Oskaloosa with Father John Spiegel officiating. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Memorials may be made to the MHP Hospice Serenity House in Oskaloosa.
Published in the Press-Citizen on July 31, 2019