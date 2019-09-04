|
|
Dorothy Jane Becker
Newhall - Dorothy Jane Becker, age 87, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019, with her family by her side, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Newhall with Rev. Craig Steimel officiating. Interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, rural Keystone. A rosary will be held at 3:30 PM on Tuesday at the church, followed by visitation from 4:00 until 7:00 PM. According to Dorothy's wishes, the casket will be closed at all times. A memorial fund has been established.
Dorothy was born on August 26, 1931, in Belle Plaine, to Jesse and Mata (Schlieman) Brant and graduated from Keystone High School with the class of 1950. On September 15, 1950, she was united in marriage to Wilferd Becker at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Newhall. Dorothy worked for many years as a teacher's assistant at the Atkins Elementary School. She also worked at Dick's Short Stop and enjoyed painting and wallpapering for local families. She was an active member at St. Paul's Catholic Church and was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters. She was also a member of the Atkins and Newhall Women's clubs. Dorothy enjoyed genealogy, crocheting and gardening in her spare time. She and Wilferd loved to travel, and she visited all 50 states and several foreign countries. Her greatest joy was visiting with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband Wilferd; children, Andy (Deanne) Becker of Atkins, Dan (Ruth) Becker of Williamsburg, Kevin (Pam) Becker of Atkins, Karla (Tim) Cross of Hutchinson, MN; her daughter-in-law Cathy Becker of Atkins; 17 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and her sister Marilyn Stones of Ventura, CA.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Roger Becker, Jeff and his wife Cheryl Becker; and 2 granddaughters in infancy.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Sept. 4, 2019