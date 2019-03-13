|
Dorothy Jones Ridenour Thorpe
Eddyville - Dorothy Jones Ridenour Thorpe, 89, of Eddyville, died at her home on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. She was born November 14, 1929, to Elias and Sadie Evans Jones of Williamsburg. She attended country school and went on to graduate from Williamsburg High School with the class of 1948. Dorothy received her nurse's training at Mercy School of Nursing in Cedar Rapids. She married Wilbert Dean Ridenour in 1951. They lived in the Williamsburg, Packwood, and Eddyville areas. To this union, they were blessed with five children. Dean passed away in 1977. Dorothy married Doug Thorpe in 1988. They made their home in Eddyville. Douglas passed away in 2000.
Dorothy was a homemaker for many years before beginning her nursing career, she was then employed by the Mahaska County Hospital from 1970 until her retirement in December of 1991. She loved being a nurse and was humbled to be chosen "Employee of the Year" in 1991.
Dorothy was a longtime member of the Eddyville United Methodist Church where she faithfully served many funeral luncheons, Ruritan suppers and Bible school meals. Mrs. Thorpe always enjoyed the city park across from her home. While her health allowed, she was quite often seen picking up trash in the park. She had the unique gift of making each and every person feel welcomed and special. Her family was blessed by her servant hands and lovingly prepared, elaborate and bountiful family feasts. And she was famous for saying, "I am blessed every day!"
Dorothy's memory will be cherished by her children, Margaret "Peg" Den Hartog of Pleasantville; Charles (Carla) Ridenour of Oskaloosa; Marilyn (Bryce) Veldhuizen of Eddyville; and Diane Berkey of Marshalltown; nine grandchildren; twenty-one great grandchildren; one great-great grandson; step-daughter, Linda (Edward) Garrison of Lake Bluff, Illinois; two step-grandchildren; three step-great grandchildren; a sister, Alice Prince of Williamsburg; and a sister-in-law, Verna Ridenour of Keswick.
She is preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; son William "Bill" Ridenour; a sister Ruth Phillips; and two brothers Leighton and Owen Jones.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. in the Eddyville United Methodist Church in Eddyville with Reverend James Dotson officiating. Burial will be in the Highland Cemetery in Eddyville. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will begin Friday after 11:00 a.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel and the family will be at the funeral chapel from 6-8 Friday evening to greet friends and relatives. Memorials may be made to the Eddyville United Methodist Church or Eddyville City Park.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Mar. 13, 2019