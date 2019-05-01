|
Dorothy L. Waln
Cedar Rapids - Dorothy L. Waln, 97 of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at The Gardens in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A Celebration of Life for family and friends, will be held on Monday, April 22nd from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. A private family graveside service will take place at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery.
Dorothy was born on September 14, 1921 to Samuel and Ida Farrington. She was raised in Anamosa, and was involved in basketball and choir while in high school. On July 4, 1940, Dorothy was united in marriage to Warren Waln in Lisbon, Iowa. She helped her husband on the family farm for 40 plus years. Dorothy was also employed at Amana Woolen Mill for 9 years. She was a member of Red Hat Society and Meriymx dance club. Dorothy enjoyed playing cards, ceramics, dancing and baking, especially around the holidays. She was known for her amazing and delicious chocolate chip cookies and popcorn balls. Dorothy will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Dick (Kate) Waln of Amana, IA; Steve (Teresa) Waln of Cedar Rapids, IA; and Shirley (Richard) Hartgrave of Cedar Rapids, IA; grandchildren, Nancy, Gina, Kim, Keith, Eric, Emily, Shane, Bob and Jeff; and loving great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents, seven siblings, her husband, Warren; a son, Donald and daughter-in-law, Terri.
Memorial Donations will be directed to Hospice of Mercy.
Published in the Press-Citizen on May 1, 2019