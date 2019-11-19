|
Dorothy M. Boham
Coralville - Dorothy M. Boham, 90, died Sunday, November 17, 2019.
Graveside committal services will be held at 1 pm, Friday, November 22 at Dillavou Cemetery near Scranton, Iowa. Arrangements are with Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service.
Dorothy was born July 7, 1929 in rural Greene County near Scranton, Iowa. She was the third child of Roy and Florence Parker. Dorothy graduated from Churdan High School and worked in Jefferson for a few years.
In 1948 Dorothy married David Dobson and to their union two children were born. They later divorced. In 1985 Dorothy married James Boham. They lived in Council Bluffs until 2001 when they moved to Arkansas, where they resided until James death, at which time Dorothy returned to North Liberty, Iowa to be near her daughter.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Michele (Rex) Brandstatter of Coralville and her son, David John (Susannah) Dobson II of Savannah, GA; her grandson, David John (Brittney) Dobson III; three great grandsons; her sister, Phyllis Rosenberger and two brothers, Marion (Jean) Parker and Norman (Judy) Parker.
Dorothy was preceded by her parents; grandson, Christopher Dobson; one sister and three brothers.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019