Services
Lensing's Oak Hil
210 Holiday Road
Coralville, IA 52241
319-351-9362
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Dillavou Cemetery near Scranton
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Boham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy M. Boham


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy M. Boham Obituary
Dorothy M. Boham

Coralville - Dorothy M. Boham, 90, died Sunday, November 17, 2019.

Graveside committal services will be held at 1 pm, Friday, November 22 at Dillavou Cemetery near Scranton, Iowa. Arrangements are with Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service.

Dorothy was born July 7, 1929 in rural Greene County near Scranton, Iowa. She was the third child of Roy and Florence Parker. Dorothy graduated from Churdan High School and worked in Jefferson for a few years.

In 1948 Dorothy married David Dobson and to their union two children were born. They later divorced. In 1985 Dorothy married James Boham. They lived in Council Bluffs until 2001 when they moved to Arkansas, where they resided until James death, at which time Dorothy returned to North Liberty, Iowa to be near her daughter.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Michele (Rex) Brandstatter of Coralville and her son, David John (Susannah) Dobson II of Savannah, GA; her grandson, David John (Brittney) Dobson III; three great grandsons; her sister, Phyllis Rosenberger and two brothers, Marion (Jean) Parker and Norman (Judy) Parker.

Dorothy was preceded by her parents; grandson, Christopher Dobson; one sister and three brothers.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -