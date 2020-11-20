Dorothy Marie (Selken) Ellis
Newhall - Dorothy Marie (Selken) Ellis, 96, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Westridge Care Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul Catholic church in Newhall, with Rev. Craig Steimel as Celebrant. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Van Horne.
Dorothy was born August 28, 1924 to Henry and Mary (Junge) Selken in Keystone. She graduated from High School in Keystone and was united in marriage to Leo J. Ellis on August 29, 1942. Leo passed away in 2003 after 61 years of marriage. Dorothy and Leo farmed in the Shellsburg and Van Horne area, and moved to Newhall in 1970. Dorothy worked for J.C. Penney, Mary Lester Fabrics, as the Benton Community Food Service Director, and Montgomery Wards. She enjoyed scrapbooking, playing cards, watching baseball and basketball, and doing word search. She was a member of the National Catholic Forrester's.
Left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Larry (Nikki) Ellis of Cedar Rapids, and Randy (Tammie) Ellis of Van Horne; two daughters, Nancy Ellis of Urbana, and Rosemary (Craig) Olson of Newhall; 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Leo; and a son Kent David.
The family would like to thank Ridgeview Assisted Living and Westridge Care Center for the wonderful care they gave her for the past 15 months, and a special thank you to Dr. Mary Anne Nelson.
