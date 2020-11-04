Dorothy Minna Maher
Dorothy Minna Maher passed away peacefully November 2, 2020 after a brief illness.
Dotti was born in Iowa City, Iowa, July 12, 1934 to Dennis and Nora Maher.
She attended the University of Iowa, was a member of the Scottish Highlanders and Alpha Chi Omega and earned a BA in English graduating with honors. She then attended St. Louis University becoming a nurse practitioner. She also earned a master's degree in English at UC Berkley and a JD from the UI College of Law. When Dotti set her mind on a goal, she would not be deterred.
Dotti had a wide and varied career. She worked as a Nurse Practitioner during her graduate studies at UC Berkeley and the UI College of Law. She subsequently worked as an Assistant County Attorney in the criminal division of Johnson County, in legal private practice, worked for UI Sponsored Programs, worked for the UI General Counsel's office, and taught Pharmacy Law at UI.
She followed her family's deep roots of public service by serving on the Johnson County Board of Adjustment for over 20 years, as a member and president of the Alpha Chi Omega House Board, as a volunteer with the Iowa City Police Department, as a member on the board of Prelude Behavioral Services, as a member of Crime Stoppers, and most recently as a member the University Heights City Council.
Dotti leaves behind her precious schnauzer Schatzi, many friends and colleagues in the legal profession, her Alpha Chi Omega sisters, her book club, and her friends Anne Rizzo and the Rizzo family.
The family would like to thank the UIHC SICU for their kind and compassionate care.
Dotti was preceded in death by her parents, Dennis Maher who died in 1973, and Nora Maher, who died in 1998 and her beloved dogs Emma and Chelsea.
Visitation will be Friday, November 6, 2020 from 4 to 6 PM at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City. Graveside Services will be held at 2:30 PM, Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Oakland Cemetery with Rev. Susan Debner officiating. Social distancing and masks are required at both the graveside and visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center, 3910 Napoleon Lane, Iowa City, IA 52240, or to the charity of your choice
