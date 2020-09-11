1/1
Dorothy "Lee" (Bates) Stimson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy "Lee" Stimson (nee Bates)

Dorothy "Lee" Stimson (nee Bates), 84, passed away September 10, 2020. Beloved wife for 65 years to Lloyd Orval Stimson. Loving mother of Tiffany Lee Hansbrough. Sister of Pamela Clarke, Debby Fischer, and the late Carol Murray, Linda Hall, Jim Bates, and Micki Cline. Daughter of the late Eugene and Geraldine (nee Robertson) Bates. Dear grandmother of Pamela Keller and Max Hansbrough. For many years, Lee worked at Longfellow Elementary in Iowa City, IA as the school secretary. She was a member of PEO and Strongsville United Methodist Church. ALL SERVICES PRIVATE. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Strongsville United Methodist Church, 13500 Royalton Rd, Strongsville OH 44136. www.jardinefh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Press-Citizen

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved