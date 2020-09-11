Dorothy "Lee" Stimson (nee Bates)
Dorothy "Lee" Stimson (nee Bates), 84, passed away September 10, 2020. Beloved wife for 65 years to Lloyd Orval Stimson. Loving mother of Tiffany Lee Hansbrough. Sister of Pamela Clarke, Debby Fischer, and the late Carol Murray, Linda Hall, Jim Bates, and Micki Cline. Daughter of the late Eugene and Geraldine (nee Robertson) Bates. Dear grandmother of Pamela Keller and Max Hansbrough. For many years, Lee worked at Longfellow Elementary in Iowa City, IA as the school secretary. She was a member of PEO and Strongsville United Methodist Church. ALL SERVICES PRIVATE. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Strongsville United Methodist Church, 13500 Royalton Rd, Strongsville OH 44136. www.jardinefh.com