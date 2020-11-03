Dorothy Wilson
Cedar Rapids - Dorothy Wilson passed into heaven on September 30, 2020 after a prolonged battle with metastasized melanoma that spread too quickly and treatment was not successful. Dorothy leaves behind a daughter Lydia (Eric), son Douglas (Kim), two grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. She taught high school math and chemistry in Cedar Rapids for many years, inspiring many students. Dorothy had such a spark to her, would do anything for anyone, and loved her family deeply. A celebration of life will be scheduled for her at a later date.
Good journey Mom, till we meet again.
In leu of flowers, memorials may be made to www.blesietree.org
