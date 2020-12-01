1/1
Douglas Ball
1959 - 2020
Douglas Ball

Iowa City - Douglas A. Ball, 61, of Williamsburg, died Saturday, November 28, 2020 following a sudden heart ailment.

The family will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Cosgrove with Fr. Robert Cloos officiating. Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City is handling arrangements.

Doug was born March 26, 1959 in Iowa City, the son of Bill and Bonnie (Seydel) Ball.

He liked to have fun, loved the outdoors and fast cars. He meant well, had a good heart and his family cared for him deeply.

Doug is survived by his parents, Bill and Bonnie Ball of Tiffin; his children, Crystal (Larry) Leavell and JD Ball; two grandchildren, Alisha and Brook; siblings, Paul Seydel of Minneapolis, Brian (Mary) Ball of Kalona, Brad Ball of Des Moines, Brenda (Jeff) Hall of Montezuma, Bruce (Mindy) Ball of Flushing, MI, Bridgette (Mark) Sedlacek of Tiffin and Debbie (Josh) Stewart of Colfax and more extended family.

Thoughts may be shared with the family at www.lensingfuneral.com






Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
