Douglas C. Aunan
Coralville - Douglas C. Aunan, 68, of Coralville passed away suddenly August 27, 2019 at UIHC.
A memorial service will be held Monday, September 2, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Parkview Church, 15 Foster Road, Iowa City, where the family will greet friends from 10:00 - 12:00 p.m.
He is survived by his mother, Janet; his wife, Carol; his children, Brian (Debbie) Aunan and their children; Karen (Adam) Smith and Kristin Aunan; his siblings, Tom, Cathy, Barb and John, and many extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his father, Norman, and infant sister, Karen.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Aug. 30, 2019