Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Parkview Church
15 Foster Road
Iowa City, IA
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Parkview Church
15 Foster Road
Iowa City, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Aunan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas C. Aunan


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas C. Aunan Obituary
Douglas C. Aunan

Coralville - Douglas C. Aunan, 68, of Coralville passed away suddenly August 27, 2019 at UIHC.

A memorial service will be held Monday, September 2, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Parkview Church, 15 Foster Road, Iowa City, where the family will greet friends from 10:00 - 12:00 p.m.

He is survived by his mother, Janet; his wife, Carol; his children, Brian (Debbie) Aunan and their children; Karen (Adam) Smith and Kristin Aunan; his siblings, Tom, Cathy, Barb and John, and many extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his father, Norman, and infant sister, Karen.

For a full obituary and online condolences, please visit www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now