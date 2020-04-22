|
Douglas E Matthews
Iowa City -
Douglas E. Matthews, 56, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 following a brief illness.
Graveside committal services will be held at 10 AM, Saturday, April 25, 2020 at St. Mary's Cemetery near Nichols with the Very Rev. Rudolph Juarez officiating. Due to COVID regulations no more than 10 people may be at the graveside, other attendees may stay in their vehicles. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Muscular Dystrophy Assn. c/o PO Box 167, Iowa City, IA 52244
Doug was born November 15, 1963 in Iowa City, the son of Ronald and Patricia Kaalberg Matthews. He was a graduate of West Liberty High School.
Doug was a member of St. Patrick's Church. He loved sports and was an avid fan of the Yankees, the Green Bay Packers and the Iowa Hawkeyes.
He is survived by his sister-in-law, Carol Matthews of Des Moines; his niece, Erin (Dave) Chambers of Omaha; great nephew, Beckham; and extended family.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Bradley; and his niece, Hope.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020