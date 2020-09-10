Douglas James Kimm



Blairstown - Douglas James Kimm, 83 of Blairstown, Iowa passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at Compass Memorial Hospital in Marengo. He had been a resident of Rose Haven Care Center for the last 8 months.



A celebration of his life will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Grace Lutheran Church in Blairstown. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:30 a.m. Funeral service will begin following the visitation along with burial at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at the Blairstown Legion Hall.



Doug was born January 17, 1937 at home in rural Benton County, the son of Martin and Helen (Slaymaker) Kimm. He graduated from Blairstown High School in 1955. He then attended Cedar Rapids Business College where he met his first wife, Beverly Jean Frantz. They were united in marriage September 21, 1957. He was in the Navy Reserves for 8 years. Beverly later passed away on September 16, 1968. They were blessed with 4 children.



He then met Mardene Collingwood/Thomas and they were married on July 10, 1971. At St. John's Lutheran Church in Marengo. He lived in Blairstown all of his life and he was part-owner of the family business Kimm Oil Company all his life. He continued with the bookkeeping for many years after his son Craig took over with running the bulk truck.



He is survived by his 3 children, Cindy (Jim) Stoddard, Watkins, Brian "Opie" (Cindy) Kimm, Blairstown, Cheryl (Jeff) Housman of DeWitt, 1 step-son Shawn (Lisa) Thomas, Cedar Rapids, and daughter-n-law Jeanette Kimm, Belle Plaine. 12 grandchildren, 9 step-grandchildren and several great grandchildren, a brother, Max Kimm of Blairstown, a sister Audrey (Ron) Yardley of Marengo and many nieces and nephews.



He is proceeded in death by his parents, his first wife, a son Craig Kimm, great-grand daughter Kylee Zittergruen and a brother Dean Kimm.



Doug was a longtime member of the Blairstown Volunteer Fire Department, American Legion Post 170. He enjoyed playing cards with the guys and at the casino, cat-fishing and being with his family. He will be greatly missed and will be remembered of his smile, laughter and whistling.



Memorials may be made to the Blairstown American Legion Post 170.









