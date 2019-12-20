Services
Kloster Funeral Home
298 W Washington St
Marengo, IA 52301
(319) 642-3600
Duane Grant Brown, Sr., age 89, of Ladora, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019, in his home. Funeral service: 10:00 a.m., Monday, December 23, 2019 at Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo, with Sham Russell officiating. Burial will be in the Ohio Cemetery, rural Ladora. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m., Monday December 23, 2019 at Kloster Funeral Home. A memorial fund has been established.

Duane is survived by his children Steve Brown, of Ladora, Brenda (Dean) Brown Peters, of Petersburg, Virginia and Duane C. Brown, Jr., of Ladora. He was preceded in death by his wife Lucille, his parents Grant and Bertha Brown, a daughter Maureen Brown and a sister Dorothy Fullmer.

Duane was born May 26, 1930, in Ladora on the family farm, the son of Duane and Bertha (Roshek) Brown. He attended the country schools and graduated from Ladora High School in 1948. He married Lucille Sebetka on December 15, 1955, in Cedar Rapids. They made their home in Ladora on the family farm where they continued farming. Duane enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Thank you to the Iowa City Hospice for Duane's care.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Dec. 20 to Dec. 25, 2019
