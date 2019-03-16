|
Dwight " Bud" Lorin Wood
Oxford - Bud Wood was granted peace as he departed this earth. He lives on in the hearts of his wife, LaVona (Kadera) of 65 years, his six children, 15 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 4 to 7 PM at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Oxford. Funeral Services will be Thursday, March 21, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Burial with Military Honors will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers family requests memorials be sent to Oxford Legion Memorial Wall fund, Oxford First Responders, Oxford Fire Department, or Iowa City Hospice.
Bud and LaVona were blessed with six children: Patty (Mike) Wood Bartle and their three children Emma (Tyler) Tufte and their daughter Adriana; Benjamin (deceased), (Brandy Erickson) and their daughter Bella Bartle; and Nicholas Bartle; Sandy (Pat Hoekstra) Dains, Sam (Karly); and Ashley and her children Joey Dains, Moniyah Wright and Avion Dains; Barbara (Warren) Bigelow and their children Mandy (Anthony) Browne and their children, TJ and Maya; Clinton (Christine) and their daughters Elise and Eve; Krissy (Jason) Gilbreath; Debbie (Harold) Studebaker and their children Tasha (Clint) Feurerbach and their children Dylan and Luke; Nathan (Jill) Studebaker; Bob (Ann) and their children Ryan (Laura) and their daughter Maren; Katie (Dylan) Wade and their daughters Hayden and Halle; Kelly (Chris) Robertson and their sons Micah and Noah; and son Bill (Jennifer) and their children Mitchell (Laura) and their children Evelyn and Camden; Casey (Autumn); and daughter Allie.Bud was preceded in death by his parents Dwight and Maude (Campbell) Wood; brother Don (Tootie) Wood; sister Norma (Ivan) Ball; son-in-law Daryl Dains; and grandson Benjamin Joseph Bartle.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Mar. 16, 2019