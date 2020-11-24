1/1
DyAnne L. Dudley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DyAnne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DyAnne L. Dudley

Iowa City - DyAnne L. Dudley, 68 of Iowa City, passed away peacefully in her home Monday, November 23, 2020, surrounded by her family.

A celebration is currently being planned for October 30, 2021, fittingly to take place during their annual Halloween party. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in her memory to the Iowa City Crisis Center, the Iowa Donor Network, or the general memorial fund. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Nov. 24 to Nov. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Press-Citizen

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved