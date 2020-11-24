DyAnne L. Dudley
Iowa City - DyAnne L. Dudley, 68 of Iowa City, passed away peacefully in her home Monday, November 23, 2020, surrounded by her family.
A celebration is currently being planned for October 30, 2021, fittingly to take place during their annual Halloween party. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in her memory to the Iowa City Crisis Center, the Iowa Donor Network, or the general memorial fund. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com
.