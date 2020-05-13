Services
Yoder-Powell Funeral Home
504 12th Street
Kalona, IA 52247
319-656-3200
Resources
More Obituaries for E. Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

E. Gene Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
E. Gene Miller Obituary
E. Gene Miller

Kalona - Elwood Gene Miller was born January 19, 1934 in Wellman, Iowa, the son of Enos and Erma (Doolin) Miller. He graduated from Iowa Mennonite School in 1954. On October 17, 1954, Gene was united in marriage to Edna Hochstetler. Gene worked for Nagle Lumber in Iowa City for 38 years before retiring. Gene died unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in Kalona at the age of 86 years.

Gene is survived by his wife Edna; 5 children: Jerry (Lou Ann) Miller of Kalona; Evelyn (Daniel) Bender of Kalona; Calvin Miller of Round Rock, Texas; Phillip (Karol) Miller of Iowa City; Galen Miller of Kalona; 10 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; 2 brothers: Duane (Florence) Miller of Iowa City; Dale (Carol) Miller of Iowa City; and a sister Ermadine (Norman) Boshart of Wayland. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sisters: Elaine Earnest, Janice Blosser, and a twin brother Eldon Dean Miller.

A private Graveside Service will be held Friday, May 15, 2020, in the Sharon Hill Cemetery. There will be no public visitation. A memorial fund has been established for the Kalona Mennonite Church. The Yoder-Powell Funeral Home is caring for Gene and his family.
Published in the Press-Citizen from May 13 to May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of E.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -