E. Gene Miller
Kalona - Elwood Gene Miller was born January 19, 1934 in Wellman, Iowa, the son of Enos and Erma (Doolin) Miller. He graduated from Iowa Mennonite School in 1954. On October 17, 1954, Gene was united in marriage to Edna Hochstetler. Gene worked for Nagle Lumber in Iowa City for 38 years before retiring. Gene died unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in Kalona at the age of 86 years.
Gene is survived by his wife Edna; 5 children: Jerry (Lou Ann) Miller of Kalona; Evelyn (Daniel) Bender of Kalona; Calvin Miller of Round Rock, Texas; Phillip (Karol) Miller of Iowa City; Galen Miller of Kalona; 10 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; 2 brothers: Duane (Florence) Miller of Iowa City; Dale (Carol) Miller of Iowa City; and a sister Ermadine (Norman) Boshart of Wayland. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sisters: Elaine Earnest, Janice Blosser, and a twin brother Eldon Dean Miller.
A private Graveside Service will be held Friday, May 15, 2020, in the Sharon Hill Cemetery. There will be no public visitation. A memorial fund has been established for the Kalona Mennonite Church. The Yoder-Powell Funeral Home is caring for Gene and his family.
Published in the Press-Citizen from May 13 to May 14, 2020