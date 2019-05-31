|
E. Ronald "Ron" Langenberg
Tiffin - E. Ronald "Ron" Langenberg, 77 of Tiffin died Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Memorial services will be held at 1:30 pm Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the Grace United Methodist Church in Tiffin where there will be a time of visitation from 11am until 1pm on Saturday. Private family burial service will be at the Oak Hill Cemetery near Tiffin. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Ron's memory. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen on May 31, 2019