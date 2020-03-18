|
Earl Brown
Amana - Earl L. Brown, age 92 of Amana, passed away in his home on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Due to the current national health situation a private Graveside Service will be held at First Lutheran Cemetery, rural Conroy with Pastor Don Dovre officiating. Cards and memorials may be directed to Shelly Schumacher, 709 39th Avenue, Amana, Iowa 52203. Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo is assisting the family with arrangements.
Earl is survived by his children, Dixie Hildenbrand of Oskaloosa, Randy Brown of Williamsburg, and Shelly Schumacher of Amana; nine grandchildren, Tanya Hildenbrand, Nicole (Seth) Elgin, Angela (Dwayne) Groet, Michael Hildenbrand Jr., Sheena (Joseph) Ballatore, Kyle (Ashley) Schumacher, Brandy (Ryan) Myers, Stephanie (Carlos) Frias, Hannah Irinaka, fourteen great-grandchildren, Ashton, Kierston and Joston Groet, Miles Ballatore, Aiden, Jade and Malakai Hildenbrand, Sophia and Loren Elgin, Piper and Preston Myers, Mabelle and Nico Frias, and Marcus Schumacher; a brother Everett (Louise) Brown of Indianola and a sister Margie (Roy) Middaugh of Glidden.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife Jeanne in 2015, and two sons-in-law, Michael Hildenbrand and Mark Schumacher.
Earl Leroy Brown was born March 17, 1927 in Brayton, Iowa, the son of Peter and Marie Rasmussen Brown. He graduated from Exira High School. Earl served in the U.S Army from 1946-1947. He was united in marriage to Jeanne Sykes on August 20, 1950 at Oak Hill Lutheran Church, rural Brayton. After serving Earl worked at the Amana Society Farms as a cattleman for 35 years. Upon retiring he went to work for the Amana Golf Course, caring for the grounds. Earl was a member of the Marengo American Legion Post 76 and the First Lutheran Church, Conroy. He enjoyed collecting golf balls, making wren birdhouses and cutting wood. Above all Earl cherished going to his grandchildren's sporting events.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Mar. 18 to Mar. 25, 2020