Earlis C. Rohret
Oxford - Earlis C. Rohret, 94, longtime Johnson County farmer, died Sunday, February 24th at Solon Care Center surrounded by family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM, Thursday, February 28th at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Cosgrove with Father Robert Cloos officiating. Burial will be at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 to 7 PM at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, Iowa City, where a rosary will be recited at 4 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Peter's Catholic Church or The Cosgrove Institute.
Earlis was born on October 6, 1924 in rural Johnson County, the son of Cyril and Sara (Meade) Rohret.
On August 6, 1946 Earlis married Lucy Files at St. Mary's Church in Iowa City.
Earlis was a member of St Peter's Catholic Church in Cosgrove and was involved in many community activities throughout his years. He served on the Cosgrove School Board, the Cosgrove Institute Board and was a member of the National Catholic Order of Foresters for 75 plus years. In 1991, Earlis was appointed by Gov. Brandstad to the Real Estate Appraiser Examining Board, serving until 1994. He served on the Board of Directors of Hills Bank and Trust Company and Hills Bancorporation from 1976 - 1997, serving as Vice Chairman from 1995 - 1997. Since 1997 Earlis has served as Director Emeritus and a Board Member of Hills Bancorporation Foundation (1997-2018).
He loved to fish, hunt, swim, spend time with his family and dance at the Eagles to his favorite song "This Old House."
The family would like to extend their appreciation to Carrie Detweiler for the years of care and comfort she gave to Earlis.
Earlis is survived by his children: Linda Vikel of Oxford, Joan Mooney (Larry), Karen Peterson (Al), Marge Amelon (Jeff), and Amy Bowman (Curt) of Iowa City, Kathy Mahon (Bill) of Cary, IL, and Gary Rohret of Rochester, MN; his brother, James (Trish) Rohret of Cosgrove; 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren (with one on the way); and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lucy in 2013; his son-in-law, Gerald Vikel in 2003; sisters and brothers-in-law, Bernice Dvorsky (Richard), Rebecca Miller (Ralph), and Grace Greazel (Raymond).
Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on Feb. 27, 2019