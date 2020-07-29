Edith Elida Anderson
Coralville - Edith Elida Anderson, 95, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 29, at the Solon Nursing Care Center from COVID-19.
Family Committal Services will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Coralville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Friends of the Animal Center Foundation.
Edith was born on March 11, 1925, in Red Oak, Iowa, to Anders and Mina Fredrickson. Edith graduated from Red Oak High School and Red Oak Junior College. On December 8, 1946, she married Darwin Anderson.
In 1954, the family, which consisted of sons Gary and Neal and daughter Beth, moved to Coralville, Iowa. Edith worked as Assistant Librarian at American College Testing for many years, retiring in 1988.
She loved to travel, was very proud of her Swedish roots, having many relatives in Sweden, and adored her family. Despite growing up in the depression era, losing her mother at the age of twelve and her brother and father at an early age, she woke every morning with an eternal smile on her face loving life and everything around her. Her silliness, big heart, and sarcastic wit made her a memorable woman, and her family was very proud to call her their own. She was a long-time member of Parkview Evangelical Free Church.
Edith is survived by her three children, Gary of Coralville, his son Christopher (Chris Mark) and their children Elida and Lincoln Mark of Chicago, Beth Anderson of North Liberty, Neal (Jessica) Anderson of Coralville, and their sons Nathan of North Liberty and Kyle of Keota, sister-in-law Donna Anderson of Lincoln, Nebraska, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Edith was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Uno Fredrickson, daughter-in-law Nancy Anderson, and her husband Darwin.
