Edith Hogarty
Iowa City - Edith Mae Hogarty, 88, longtime resident of Iowa City, died on Friday, February 1, 2019 in Lee's Summit, Missouri. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Lensing Funeral Home in Iowa City. Visitation will be from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. Lunch will be served following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the IPTV Foundation (Iowa Public Television.) Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Prairieburg, Iowa following the luncheon.
Edith is survived by her children, Annette (Bill) Dane of Urbandale, Joe (Jo) Hogarty of North Liberty, Janis (Brian) Andrade of Lee's Summit, Missouri, Emily (Ron) Hobbs of Overland Park, Kansas; nine grandchildren, Dennis (Shannon) Dane, Ellen (Chris) Young, Cathy (Joe) Mochal, Kristy (Will) Nebergall, Sean, Brooke and Courtney Martin, Kyle and Quinten Hobbs; eight great grandchildren, Ryan, Natalie and Audrey Dane, Miles, Rocco and Autumn Young, Lexi and George Mochal and Taylor Andrade.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry in 2004; parents and both sisters Emma and Dorothy Pranskunas, and grandson Anthony Andrade.
For a full obituary and online condolences, please visit www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on Feb. 6, 2019