Edith Katherine Hargrave
Edith Katherine Hargrave

Iowa City - Edith Katherine Hargrave, a longtime resident of Iowa City, left her earthly home to reside in heaven on Wednesday October 7, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 4 PM at the Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City. Visitation will be prior to the service, from 2 to 3:45PM. Graveside Services will be held at 11:30 AM Wednesday at the Rock Island National Cemetery. The funeral service may be viewed live on Zoom. Friends will find the link to zoom under the Tribute Wall on Edith's obituary page at www.lensingfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Friends of the (Iowa City Senior) Center or to the University of Iowa Foundation for Palliative Care at UIHC.

Edith was born in White Plains, New York on December 16, 1933. She was a loving and supportive wife of William J. Hargrave for 40 wonderful years, and the proud mother of 5 children, Christine, Carl, Clayton, Craig, and Connie. She was an amazing woman who always put her family first. She had a strong faith in God and a love for all. She created an atmosphere where everyone who knew her wanted to be a part of her family. She was very active both socially and civically.

Survivors also include five grandchildren, Chrystal, Alaysha, Autumn, Korene, and Kyle; her grandpup, Cody; and two great-grandchildren.

Edith was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her grandson, Antonio.

The complete obituary and online condolences may be found at www.lensingfuneral.com






Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
