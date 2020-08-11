Edith "Alaire" Miller
Coralville - Edith Alaire Miller, 95, of Coralville, Iowa, passed away on August 10, 2020, at Windmill Manor.
"Alaire" was born on February 5, 1925, in Ashland, Wisconsin, to Willard and Edna (Pratt) Miller. She graduated from Iowa City High in 1943. She attended the University of Iowa School of Nursing becoming an X-Ray technician. Alaire participated in the World War II Cadet Nursing Corp and was a lifetime member of Beta Sigma Phi.
She is survived by one brother, Harvey Miller of Iowa city and several nieces and nephews. Alaire was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Dale Miller and one sister, Betty Burrow.
