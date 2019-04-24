|
Edna Shepherd
Williamsburg - Edna Marie Shepherd was born March 8, 1929 near Victor, Iowa, the daughter of Bernard and Edna (Hiner) Tuttle. She graduated from Victor High School. In 1950 Edna was united in marriage to Dale Maudlin, to this union they were blessed with 2 children: Dennis and Debra. He later passed away in 1970. In 1971 she was united in marriage to Merrill Shepherd he passed away in 1991. Edna was a member of the St. Paul United Methodist Church. She enjoyed watching the Iowa Hawkeye play basketball and football, spending time with family, word search puzzles and square dancing. Edna passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Compass Memorial Hospital in Marengo at the age of 90 years.
Edna is survived by a son Dennis Maudlin of California, a daughter Debra (Richard) Jones of Williamsburg, a step son Jeff Shepherd of Marengo, 2 grandchildren: Denny (Amy) Lawson of Marion and Amber (Justin) Larson of Williamsburg, a great granddaughter: Sara Lawson of Marion; 4 step grandchildren: Justin (Rachel) Jones of West Amana, Kevin Jones of Williamsburg, Logan Shepherd of Cedar Rapids and Lucas Shepherd of Williamsburg; 12 step great grandchildren: Salina Jones, Michael (Kirstin) Castorf, Curtis Jones, Christopher Jones, Grant Trimpe, Loralei Trimpe, Max Niemann, Ricky Heasty, Hallie Heasty, Lucas Larson, Serenity McClenathan and Lacie NcClenathan; a brother: Russell Tuttle of Malcom; 2 sisters-in-law: Lauralee Maudlin of California and Anita Border of Victor and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, 4 brothers: Bud, Earl, Patrick and Howard Tuttle, 3 sisters Vera Tuttle, Fern McKusker and Delores Schmidt and a great granddaughter Cherokee Niemann.
Celebration Of Life Service will be held 10:00 am Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at St. Paul United Methodist Church. Rev. Louie Gallo will officiate. Burial is in the Ohio Cemetery near Ladora.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg.
A general memorial fund has been established. Powell Funeral Home is caring for Edna and her family. Messages and tributes may be sent to the family at www.powellfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on Apr. 24, 2019