Edward "Ed" Carpenter
Iowa City - Edward N. "Ed" Carpenter, age 76, of Iowa City died Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Keystone Place at Forevergreen in North Liberty.
A time of visitation will be held from 3 to 6 pm Tuesday, October 13, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in his memory to Eastern Iowa Alzheimer's Association
or the Iowa City Animal Care & Adoption Center. For a more complete obituary or to share a thought, memory or condolence with Ed's family, please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com
"Social distancing standards will be in place along with the expectation of all in attendance will be expected to wear a mask. If you arrive without one will be provided to you by the funeral home. Thank you for supporting Ed's family with your presence and being conscientious in doing so."