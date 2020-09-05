1/1
Edward Hill (Teddy) Meardon
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward (Teddy) Hill Meardon

Passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus, on September 4, 2020 in his home of 65 years. Teddy was born on November 6, 1930 in Iowa City to Edward C. and Kathryn H. Meardon, he was the last of his siblings to be called home. He graduated from City High of Iowa City and was a long time resident of rural Iowa City farming the Meardon homestead, where he lived his entire life, and loved what he did. Teddy also served his country in the U.S Marines from 1951 to 1953 and worked at the University of Iowa hospital later in his life. He very much enjoyed spending time with his family, the outdoors, visiting with his church family, watching world events and sports. He was a kind, strong, quiet man and very loyal.

Teddy is preceded in death and has joined his loving wife, Barbara (married 61 years). Teddy will be lovingly remembered by his six children, Edward (Sue), David (Kelly), Cynthia (Lee), Juliet, Mary Beth (Stan) and Angela (Joe) as well as his ten grandchildren, great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and sister in law, Lorraine Vogt, all of whom he loved.

In lieu of flowers, we ask memorial donations be made in his name to Hospice of Iowa City (website) and / or the Iowa City Animal Humane Society. Our family wishes to extend their continued gratitude to the Iowa City Hospice for their support in Teddy's final days.

Service at Downey Baptist Church, Downey IA at 11:00 am Thursday, September 10th, with Pastor Brian McNamara.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Sep. 5 to Sep. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Press-Citizen

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved