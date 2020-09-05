Edward (Teddy) Hill Meardon



Passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus, on September 4, 2020 in his home of 65 years. Teddy was born on November 6, 1930 in Iowa City to Edward C. and Kathryn H. Meardon, he was the last of his siblings to be called home. He graduated from City High of Iowa City and was a long time resident of rural Iowa City farming the Meardon homestead, where he lived his entire life, and loved what he did. Teddy also served his country in the U.S Marines from 1951 to 1953 and worked at the University of Iowa hospital later in his life. He very much enjoyed spending time with his family, the outdoors, visiting with his church family, watching world events and sports. He was a kind, strong, quiet man and very loyal.



Teddy is preceded in death and has joined his loving wife, Barbara (married 61 years). Teddy will be lovingly remembered by his six children, Edward (Sue), David (Kelly), Cynthia (Lee), Juliet, Mary Beth (Stan) and Angela (Joe) as well as his ten grandchildren, great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and sister in law, Lorraine Vogt, all of whom he loved.



In lieu of flowers, we ask memorial donations be made in his name to Hospice of Iowa City (website) and / or the Iowa City Animal Humane Society. Our family wishes to extend their continued gratitude to the Iowa City Hospice for their support in Teddy's final days.



Service at Downey Baptist Church, Downey IA at 11:00 am Thursday, September 10th, with Pastor Brian McNamara.









