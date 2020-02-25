Resources
Edward Lee "Ed" Stachovic

Edward Lee "Ed" Stachovic Obituary
Edward "Ed" Lee Stachovic

Formerly of Bettendorf and Davenport - Edward "Ed" Lee Stachovic, 89, formerly of Bettendorf and Davenport passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020. His Funeral Mass will be 11:00 am on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church of Cedar Falls with burial to follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-7:00 pm on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home of Cedar Falls and one hour prior to the service at the church. There will be a rosary service beginning at 7:00 on Wednesday evening. Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com and in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cedar Valley Hospice or to the MercyOne Foundation of Northeast Iowa.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
