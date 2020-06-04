Edward McCliment
Des Moines - Ed McCliment of Iowa City, Iowa passed away on June 1, 2020 of Coronavirus. He had an extraordinary life. He was born in Detroit, Michigan in 1934. Ed had substantial education including a bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan, and a PhD from the University of Illinois. Ed was married for 54 years to his wife Genie. He was widowed for 10 years and spent the last 8 years with Char who loved and cared about him dearly.
Ed lead an adventurous life as a physics professor which allowed him to research and travel the world. He was a beloved professor to his students at the University of Iowa for 40 years. His career took him to Germany, Russia, Brazil, Switzerland and Fermi Lab to perform his life's work of high energy physics. His favorite trip of a lifetime included a safari in Tanzania with his wife Genie. He loved to paint, bird watch, play cribbage, read classic literature and spend time with his family. He was devoted to the democratic party and up until this year, volunteered to knock on doors to encourage voting.
Ed is survived by his loving daughters and son's -in -laws, Nancy, Timothy, Lisa, Brian, Terry and Chris. As well as his adored grandchildren, Hannah, Hillary, Miranda, Anna and Liam.
There will be no service at this time due to the health and safety of all. His immediate family will host a gathering when it's safe to spread his ashes in Hickory Hill Park where his daughter Catherine and his wife Genie lay to rest. Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.