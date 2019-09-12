|
|
Edward Spencer
West Branch - West Branch, Iowa
Edward Spencer, 84, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 at Crestview Specialty Care Center in West Branch.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the West Branch United Methodist Church. Visitation will be Friday from 4 to 8 P.M. at the Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Branch. Burial will be in the West Branch Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hendersonbarkerfuneralhome.com.
Ed was born July 13, 1935 in Iowa City, the son of Robert and Florence (Sidwell) Spencer. He was a graduate of U High in Iowa City in 1954 and Iowa State University in 1959 with a degree in Industrial Education. On June 18, 1961, he was united in marriage to Beverly Van Duzer in Menlo, Iowa. Ed was employed with the Grinnell School system for two years and later served as a math teacher in Mason City and Industrial Arts teacher in Muscatine. For many years he was the manager of Iowa Valley Milling in Downey.
Ed was a member of West Branch United Methodist Church, sang with the Branches Quartet, and was a 50+ year member of West Branch Lions Club.
He enjoyed playing polo, beekeeping, making cider, planting trees and family barbecues using his home built roaster. Ed always had a positive and cheery disposition while being supportive of his family, providing them with many unique adventures. He taught many of the grandchildren how to drive at the farm.
He is survived by his wife Bev, two daughters: Kammy (James) Simonton of Columbus, Indiana, Wendy (Greg) Fowler of West Branch and a son Nathan (fiancé Jackie Gregory) Spencer of Arvada, Colorado. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Rachel (Peter), Hannah, Levi, Micah, Brittany, Braden (fiancé Miranda Wieneke), Luca and Jake. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Ruston, two sisters: Elizabeth and Mary Lenore, and two brothers: Donald and Harold.
If you choose to make a memorial donation in his name Ed's, requests would be West Branch United Methodist Church or West Branch Fire Department.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Sept. 12, 2019