Edward VanLancker



Victor - Edward W. VanLancker, 55, of Victor, passed away on September 2, 2020, at UnityPoint Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines.



Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 6th, at St. James Lutheran Church with Pastor Michael Kolesar officiating. Pam Cronbaugh will be the organist. Pallbearers will be Kenny Kaplan, Tony Kupka, Tony Van Otegham, Darrell Stevens, Joe and John Smith, Eric Herrmann, and Marty Vogal. Burial will be in the Victor Memorial Cemetery.



Visitation with the VanLancker family will be held at St. James beginning at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.



Memorial contributions may be designated to the Ed VanLancker family.



Ed was born on November 11, 1964, the son of Vernon and Joyce Bendschneider VanLancker, in Marengo. He was raised in Victor and attended school in the HLV School District. He was baptized and confirmed at St. James Lutheran Church.



On April 20, 2002, he was united in marriage to Amy Jahlas, in Victor. To this union the couple had two daughters, Jordan and Jaylin. They were later divorced.



Ed was employed for many years as an equipment operator with Iowa Civil Contracting in Victor.



Ed enjoyed life and living it to the fullest. He enjoyed socializing with family and friends. Helping people anyway he could, was an important quality he held. Organizing and running a sports pool, playing Rolle Bolle and cribbage and riding his Harley Davidson were all passions of his. He enjoyed the outdoors including hunting for deer, pheasants, ducks, and turkey, and mushroom hunting. He loved his cats and taking his dogs for car rides. Most importantly, was his love for his daughters. He was also eagerly anticipating the birth of his first grandchild in February.



He is survived by his two daughters, Jordan VanLancker (friend Tyler Kasper and son Blake) and Jaylin VanLancker of Victor; his mother and step-father, Joyce and Verle Lint of Victor; two half-siblings, Kyle (Susan) Lint of Brooklyn and Deb (Tom) Davidson of Marengo; four step-siblings, John "Boe" (Becky) Lint of Brooklyn, Carla Ribby of Ladora, Judith (Dan) Mahoney of Sully and Sherrie (Brian) Hasselbrock of Ellsworth. He was preceded in death by his father Vernon VanLancker.









