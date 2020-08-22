Edward W. Duwa



Kalona - A Graveside Service of Christian Burial for Edward W. Duwa, 95, of Kalona, formerly of Riverside, will be held Friday, August 28, 2020, at 10:00 AM at the Riverside Public Cemetery in Riverside with Father Bill Roush officiating. The service will be available via livestream at the Beatty Peterseim Facebook Page. A memorial fund has been established for Hospice of Washington County. Edward Duwa died Saturday, August 22, 2020, at his daughter Lori's home in Kalona. The Beatty Peterseim Funeral Home is assisting the family.



Edward Willard Duwa was born June 15, 1925 in Riverside, Iowa, the son of Albert and Zetta (Waldschmidt) Duwa. He attended St. Mary's Catholic School in Riverside. Ed served in the United States Army. On April 3, 1950 he was united in marriage to Velma Whitlock in Quincy, IL. He worked as a truck driver hauling livestock to Chicago and was a member of Riverside VFW Post 6414 and Richmond Am-Vets Post #107. Ed was a Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed woodworking, camping, fishing and spending time with his family.



Survivors include three children: Lori (David) TeBockhorst of Kalona, Andrea Watkinson of Mesa, AZ, Ron (Cindy) Duwa of Iowa City, seven grandchildren: Austen TeBockhorst (Ty Hobbs), Nicholas (Allison) TeBockhorst, Aaron (Jesse) TeBockhorst, Kim Boehm, Tysha (Bill) Brannigan, Erika Duwa and Dustin (Nicole) Duwa, three great-grandchildren: Charly and Lyla TeBockhorst and Liam Brannigan, and one brother Melvin Duwa of Lost Nation, IA.



Preceding Ed in death were his parents, wife Velma, three brothers: Robert, Leroy and Lamont and three sisters: Mildred, Bernice and Eulalia.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store