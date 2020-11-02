Edwin "Ed" Humpleby
Coralville - Edwin "Ed" Humpleby, 87, passed peacefully in his sleep at home surrounded by friends and family on October 31, 2020 in Coralville.
Ed is survived by his wife, Twyla, sister, Linda, his three daughters, Bobbie and husband Bill, Kim and husband Maurice, and Nicole and husband Michael. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Robert and Kenneth, and parents, Zelma and Vernon.
Ed was born on August 14, 1933 in Columbus Junction, Iowa to Zelma and Vernon Humpleby. He married Twyla Worthington, the love of his life, in 1951. Ed enjoyed his career in sales with the constant support his wife, Twyla. The couple welcomed 3 daughters during their life. His daughters remember him as a loving and doting father who loved his family unconditionally. Ed and Twyla have 12 grandchildren and great grandchildren they spoil with love at every opportunity.
A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00pm Wednesday, November 4th at Oak Hill Cemetery on 1st Ave. in Coralville. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Ed's life. We are requesting social distance practices be followed in this current environment.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to The Edwin Humpleby Memorial Fund, c/o Lensing Funeral Service, P.O. Box 167, Iowa City, Iowa, 52244.
