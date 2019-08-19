Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
St. Andrew Presbyterian Church
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Andrew Presbyterian Church
Edwin J. "Ed" Zastrow Jr.

Edwin J. "Ed" Zastrow Jr. Obituary
Edwin "Ed" J. Zastrow Jr.

Iowa City - Edwin John Zastrow Jr., 73, died Saturday, July 13, 2019 at home following a heart related ailment.

A Time of Remembrance will be from 2pm - 4pm on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church with a time of sharing at 3pm. Memorial Donations may be directed to the Friends of the Iowa City Public Library Foundation or to the Iowa City Foreign Relations Council.

Online condolences may be made at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on Aug. 19, 2019
