Edwin R Hostetler
Kalona - Edwin R. Hostetler, 90, of Kalona, died Saturday, December 5, 2020, at the Pleasantview Home in Kalona. A private family service will be held Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 10:00 AM at the Sunnyside Mennonite Church in Kalona. The service will be available via livestream at the Beatty Peterseim Facebook Page. Private burial will follow at the South Gingerich Cemetery. Public visitation will be held Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at the Sunnyside Mennonite Church from 2 - 4 PM. The family will not be present, masks are required, and social distancing guidelines will be enforced. A memorial fund has been established for the Sunnyside Mennonite Church, Pleasantveiw Home Building Fund, and Iowa city Hospice. The Peterseim Funeral Home is assisting the family and condolences can be left at peterseimfuneralhome.com
